4:15 p.m. ET: North American equity markets end day mixed after late-day rally

North American equity markets closed out the session mixed, with only the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing the session lower in spite of a late afternoon push higher. The Dow closed 0.15 per cent lower, the S&P/TSX Composite Index and Nasdaq Composite Index posted identical 0.33 per cent gains and the S&P 500 broke into positive territory in the waning minutes of trade to close 0.06 per cent higher.

In Toronto, six of the 11 TSX subgroups finished the session higher, with information technology, health care and utilities posting the largest percentage gains. Materials, real estate and industrials were the lead laggards on the composite.

A big part of infotech’s push higher was another rally in shares of Shopify Inc., which closed up 5.87 per cent after RBC Capital Markets raised its price target on the company to US$1,000 per share. Sobeys operator Empire Co. Ltd. wasn’t far behind, up 5.03 per cent, after an 18 per cent jump in same-store sales in its most recent quarter.

Oil prices gained, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 2.42 per cent to US$38.88 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select up 2.65 per cent to US$29.78 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar slid against its U.S. counterpart, down a quarter of a cent to 72.48 cents U.S.

1:00 p.m. ET: North American equity markets mixed through choppy session

North American equity markets were mixed Thursday midday as the S&P 500 whipsawed between positive and negative territory. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about 0.2 per cent apiece and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent.

Investors are weighing the impact of gradual global economic restarts and the prospect for further U.S. stimulus measures against concerns over rising COVID-19 case-counts and hospitalizations in a number of U.S. states and Beijing.

In Toronto, seven of the 11 TSX subgroups were in positive territory, with information technology, health care and consumer staples posting the largest percentage declines. Real estate, materials and industrials were the lead laggards.

Empire Co. Ltd. was one of the top performers on the overall composite index, moving up a little more than six per cent. The grocer reported an 18 per cent jump in sales at stores open for at least a year in its most recent fiscal quarter, as Canadian consumers stocked up on food and household staples during their quarantine period. The company also boosted its quarterly dividend in the wake of the results.

Shopify Inc. was running neck and neck with Empire, with shares up an identical six per cent. The ecommerce platform provider got a boost from Wall St.’s biggest bull on the stock after RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney raised his 12-month price target to US$1,000 from US$825. That would imply a 22 per cent return on shares, which have been on a tear for much of this year.

On the flip side, shares of Cineplex Inc. continued to slide, down 4.5 per cent to make the theatre operator the worst performer among the composite’s 229 constituents. Cineplex has been under pressure after Cineworld Group PLC of the U.K. walked away from its $2.15-billion deal to acquire the company late last week.

Crude oil bounced back on some optimism the reopening of global economies will boost fuel demand, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate gaining 2.16 per cent to US$38.76. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select rose 2.93 per cent to US$29.86 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar slipped, falling a quarter of a cent against its American counterpart to 73.46 cents.

9:40 a.m. ET: North American equity markets open modestly lower

North American equity markets opened modestly lower Thursday amid continued concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and weaker-than-expected labour data out of the United States.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 opened 0.6 per cent lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index was relatively flat.

The negative start to Thursday's session comes after Texas reported an 11 per cent spike in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, a record-high number of new cases in Arizona and Beijing taking measures to head off another wave of infections.

U.S. jobless claims also came in higher than forecast, with 1.51 million Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week.

Oil prices gave up some ground on economic concerns stemming from a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down half a per cent to $37.77 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell 2.49 per cent to US$29.01 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was steady against its American counterpart, down less than a tenth of a cent to 73.64 cents U.S.