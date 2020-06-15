North American equity markets fell in early trading early Monday as concerns mount over a second-wave outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index dropped 1.65 per cent, the S&P 500 was two per cent lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.33 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed one-and-a-half per cent.

The weakness comes after dozens of new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Beijing, along with a pick-up in cases in more than 20 U.S. states. North American equities are coming off their worst weekly performance since March on those virus fears.

The fear of another economic hit from the virus outbreak also weighed on oil, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down four per cent to US$34.80 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select dropping 6.3 per cent to US$26.49 per barrel.

The flight away from equities lifted traditional safe-haven assets, pushing the U.S. dollar, U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen higher. That U.S. dollar strength, combined with oil weakness, pressured the Canadian dollar, which fell a third of a cent against its U.S. counterpart to 73.30 cents.

In Toronto, all 11 TSX subgroups were in negative territory, led lower by a 4.2 per cent drop in the energy sector.

Cineplex Inc. was the worst performer on the benchmark composite, falling 21 per cent in early trading in the wake of Cineworld’s announcement late Friday it was terminating its $2.15-billion takeover deal for Canada’s largest theatre operator.

Shares of Bombardier Inc. also took a double-digit loss, dropping 10.5 per cent after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the company would be dropped from the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. was the best performer on the TSX, rising six per cent after the ecommerce platform provider reached a deal with Walmart Inc., to incorporate the tech giant's platform in a move to expand its third-party digital marketplace.