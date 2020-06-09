1:00 p.m. ET: North American equity markets mixed through midday trading

North American equity markets were mixed through midday trading, taking a pause after a massive rally. The S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.9 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 0.75 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.4 per cent.

The Nasdaq was lifted in part by a rally in shares of Apple Inc., which rose more than three per cent after Bloomberg News reported the tech titan could announce plans to shift its Mac computers to microchips designed in-house this month.

In Toronto, nine of the 11 TSX subgroups were trading lower, with energy, communications and real estate posting the largest declines. 29 of 30 members in the energy index were in negative territory, with only Cameco Corp. clinging to gains.

Information technology and materials bucked the trend to remain in positive territory.

Crude prices were rangebound but modestly lower, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down 0.6 per cent to trade just shy of US$38 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell half a per cent to US$29.08.

The Canadian dollar shed two-tenths of a cent against its American counterpart to trade at 74.52 cents U.S.

9:40 a.m. ET: North American markets slide after massive rally

North American equity markets were under pressure in early trading Tuesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 1.1 per cent lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index shedding 0.6 per cent of its value.

The weakness comes on the heels of a massive rally which has seen major markets within striking distance of break even for 2020 after their plunge due to global economic growth concerns.

Investors moved into traditional safe haven assets, pushing gold prices higher and U.S. treasury yields lower. A gauge of the U.S. dollar rose for the first time in nine sessions.

Oil prices were under some modest pressure, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down about half a per cent to trade just shy of US$38 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell 1.4 per cent to US$28.84 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar slipped against its American counterpart, falling four tenths of a cent to 74.35 U.S.