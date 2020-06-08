North American equity markets kicked off the week in positive territory, extending last week’s gains following ongoing optimism of gradual global economic reopening as coronavirus cases trend downward.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average both gained about 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent.

Markets have enjoyed a strong rally from lows last seen on March 23, with the TSX up about 42 per cent, the Nasdaq positive on a year-to-date basis and the S&P 500 less than a per cent from breakeven on the year. Not a single TSX-listed company is in negative territory since that March low.

Oil prices gave up some earlier gains with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down 1.4 per cent to trade at US$39 per barrel. Crude initially rose after the OPEC+ group agreed to extend its record-breaking production cuts for another month, but slipped into negative territory after Saudi Arabia said it wouldn’t extend additional cuts past June.

The Canadian dollar made modest gains against its American counterpart, rising a tenth of a cent to 74.64 cents U.S., though the U.S. dollar was weaker against all of its major peers.