North American equity markets pushed higher in early trading Wednesday, erasing some of the losses in Tuesday’s trade.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.4 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq once again outperformed its major peers, rising 0.95 per cent.

Equity markets have seesawed in recent trading sessions as investors weigh the impact of gradual global economic reopenings against the surging COVID-19 case count in a number of U.S. states.

Gold continued to rally, pushing the price of the precious metal above US$1,800 per ounce. Gold prices are up more than 20 per cent since mid-March as investors look for a store of value amidst the virus-induced volatility in markets.

Oil prices were little changed ahead of U.S. inventory data, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate flatlining to trade at US$40.67 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select up about two-thirds of a per cent to US$33.30 per barrel. U.S. crude oil stockpiles are expected to have declined by 3.25-million barrels last week.

The Canadian dollar was up a quarter of a cent against its American counterpart to 73.78 cents U.S., though the greenback was broadly lower against a basket of its major-market peers.