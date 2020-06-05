Stocks rally on jobs reports, but have they gone too far?

North American equity markets were firmly in rally mode after surprise jobs gains on both sides of the border. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 was up two per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2.66 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.9 per cent.

Sentiment was buoyed by those jobs reports, with the Canadian economy unexpectedly adding 290,000 jobs in May after two months of record-shattering declines. The American economy also surprised with a record 2.5 million jobs gain last month.

Crude oil rallied, putting it on track for its sixth consecutive weekly gain. A combination of economic optimism surrounding the reopening of global economies and speculation the OPEC+ group would be able to find common ground on extending its production cuts helped lift crude prices. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 3.8 per cent to US$38.85 per barrel, and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select rose 9.1 per cent to US$30.32.

The Canadian dollar was broadly higher against all of its major global peers, and gained half a cent against the U.S. dollar to trade at 74.60 U.S.