North American equity markets closed out Thursday’s trading day broadly lower. The S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 0.75 per cent, the S&P 500 0.78 per cent fell lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.41 per cent of its value and the Nasdaq Composite Index was off 0.97 per cent.

Crude oil held onto its gains, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 1.2 per cent to trade at US$32.91 per barrel. The six-day stretch of gains for crude prices was the longest since February 2019. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select also rose, moving up 2.8 per cent to US$24.61 per barrel.

1:20 p.m. ET: North American markets lose ground through midday

North American markets slid in early afternoon trading, with the S&P/TSX Composite, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite Index each falling about 0.6 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a modestly stronger showing, down three-tenths of a per cent.

In Toronto, seven of the 11 TSX subgroups were in negative territory, with materials and energy stocks leading the way lower. Health care outperformed, gaining ground on the back of some strength in cannabis stocks.

Oil pared some earlier gains, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up one third of a per cent to trade at US$33.60 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select gained 1.96 per cent to trade at US$24.41 per barrel, though Canadian crude is only priced a handful of times per day.

The Canadian dollar slipped against its U.S. counterpart, falling a third of a cent to 71.66 cents U.S.

9:35 a.m. ET: North American markets muted as investors mull reopening plans

It was a quiet start for North American equity markets in Thursday’s trade, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down a modest 0.2 per cent and the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite Index essentially flat at the opening bells.

Investors are sifting through another set of U.S. initial jobless claims and some concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China.

Crude oil rallied for the sixth straight session, the longest string of gains since February 2019, as investors mull the impact of the gradual reopening of global economies and the production cuts from the OPEC+ group. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up more than three per cent at US$34.50, while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select gained 2.38 per cent to trade at US$24.51.

The Canadian dollar was essentially flat against its U.S. counterpart to trade at 71.92 cents U.S., though both currencies were broadly stronger against a basket of major-market currencies.