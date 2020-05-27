1:00 p.m. ET: North American markets mixed into midday trading

North American equity markets were mixed in midday trading, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 0.3 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite Index shedding 0.4 per cent of its value, the S&P 500 up 0.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining a full per cent.

In Toronto, eight of the 11 TSX subgroups were in negative territory, with information technology, materials and energy acting as the largest drags on the composite. Tech darling Shopify Inc. was again a millstone for the composite, extending its declines to nearly 16 per cent in the last two trading sessions alone.

On the flip side, financials, consumer discretionary and communications were fighting the tide, gaining ground as earnings season nears its conclusion. The gains for the financials were driven by Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia, which were adding the most points to the composite.

Oil prices fell, but were off the lows of the day, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate off 2.8 per cent to trade at US$33.40 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select 2.18 per cent lower to trade at US$25.61 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was essentially flat against its American counterpart to trade at 72.53 cents U.S.

9:35 a.m. ET: North American equities climb, oil slides in early trading

North American equity markets extended gains in early trading Wednesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite up 0.12 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gaining two-tenths of a per cent, the S&P 500 up 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming its peers, up 1.4 per cent.

The rally has the major U.S. indices back to levels not seen since March, with the S&P 500 back above the psychological 3,000 point level.

In Toronto, big bank earnings season continued, with shares of Royal Bank of Canada up about two-tenths of a per cent, and Bank of Montreal shares sliding nearly seven-tenths of a per cent. The banks set aside a record amount of cash to deal with potentially sour loans in the face of the COVID-19 fallout.

Oil prices slipped from an 11-week high after a report surfaced Russia is looking to open the spigots and increase production. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 2.2 per cent to trade at US$33.60 per barrel, and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select was down 2.52 per cent to US$25.52 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar was essentially unchanged against its U.S. counterpart to trade at 72.66 cents U.S.