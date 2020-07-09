North American equity markets were mixed in early Thursday trading, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 moving mostly sideways, the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.25 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index up 0.4 per cent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has outperformed its major peers so far this week, with the likes of Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. surging amid speculation the mounting COVID-19 case count in the United States will keep people at home for longer than initially expected.

Oil prices slipped amid concerns a slower reopening may curb fuel demand, sending U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate 0.9 per cent lower to US$40.52 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell a modest 0.39 per cent to US$33.12 per barrel.

Gold held firm above the psychological US$1,800 level at US$1,821 per ounce as investors continued to seek out safety in the yellow metal. Gold prices have gained more than 20 per cent since mid-March.

The Canadian dollar was flat against its American counterpart to trade at 74.01 cents U.S.