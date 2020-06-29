North American equity markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday amid light trading volumes into the end of the second quarter. The S&P/TSX Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both essentially flat on the day, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Though trading was muted to cap off the month, the second quarter is shaping up to be one of the strongest rallies in decades. The TSX’s 15-per-cent gain through Q2 is the largest quarterly rally since the second quarter of 2009. Meanwhile, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are on pace for their largest quarterly gains since 1998 and the Nasdaq’s 28-per-cent gain is the largest since the height of the dot-com bubble in 2001.

In Toronto, five of the 11 TSX sectors were in negative territory on Tuesday, with the energy group’s 2.25-per-cent decline leading the way lower.

Cineplex Inc. was the worst-performing stock on the composite, with shares falling more than 21 per cent after the theatre operator warned of “material uncertainties” surrounding its ability to continue as a going concern. The company also reported a 22.4-per-cent plunge in revenue in its most recent fiscal quarter.

On the flip side, shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. rallied more than seven per cent after the athleisure-wear company announced it is acquiring at-home exercise startup Mirror for US$500 million.

Oil prices slipped amid concerns over the potential economic fallout from the spike in virus cases in some U.S. states as some jurisdictions eased stay-at-home recommendations. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5 per cent to US$39.10 per barrel, while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select shed 1.95 per cent to trade at US$29.69 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.1 per cent against its American counterpart to 73.12 U.S. cents.