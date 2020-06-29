1:00 p.m. ET: North American markets pare gains, remain on track for best quarter in decades

North American equity markets pared some of their earlier gains heading into the afternoon, but remained on track for their strongest quarterly performance in decades. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose half a per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.1 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped a modest 0.15 per cent, though trading volumes were thin across the board.

All four of the major indices have rocketed higher in the second quarter after a disastrous start to the year, with the TSX on pace for its largest quarterly gain since 2009, the S&P 500 and Dow both on track for their biggest gains since 1998 and the Nasdaq set to post its largest advance since 2001.

In Toronto, seven of the 11 TSX subgroups were in positive territory, led by materials, information technology and real estate. 140 of the composite’s 222 constituents were trading higher.

Cineplex Inc. continued to be the lead laggard on the TSX, with shares falling 19 per cent after the nation’s dominant movie theatre operator warned of material uncertainties around its ability to continue as a going concern after COVID-19-induced shutdowns cratered revenue in its most recent fiscal quarter. Shares of the company flirted with the $8 level, putting Cineplex on track to close at a record low.

South of the border, the six per cent slide in shares of Boeing Co. dragged on the Dow after the company lost a couple of key orders for the beleaguered Boeing 737 MAX jets. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA terminated its US$10.6-billion order for the jets, while Singapore’s BOC Aviation Ltd. also canceled its order for 30 of the narrow body planes. The cancellations come one day after Boeing gained Federal Aviation Administration approval to begin flight tests of the jet, which has been grounded for more than a year after a pair of deadly crashes.

The Nasdaq’s outperformance was in part due to the nearly six per cent gains in shares of Tesla Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Shares of Tesla were in rally mode after Reuters reported Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had sent a memo to employees urging them to ramp up production in order to help the company break even in the second quarter. Lululemon’s shares rose in the wake of its US$500-million deal to purchase at-home exercise startup Mirror for US$500-million.

Oil prices slipped modestly, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down two-tenths of a per cent to US$39.62 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select falling three per cent to US$29.37 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar gained against its American counterpart, rising a quarter of a cent to 73.45 cents U.S.



9:40 a.m. ET: North American markets mixed, on track for best quarter in decades

North American equity markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday amid light trading volumes into the end of the second quarter. The S&P/TSX Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both essentially flat on the day, while the S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.4 per cent.

Though trading was muted to cap off the month, the second quarter is shaping up to be one of the strongest rallies in decades. The TSX’s 15-per-cent gain through Q2 is the largest quarterly rally since the second quarter of 2009. Meanwhile, both the Dow and the S&P 500 are on pace for their largest quarterly gains since 1998 and the Nasdaq’s 28-per-cent gain is the largest since the height of the dot-com bubble in 2001.

In Toronto, five of the 11 TSX sectors were in negative territory on Tuesday, with the energy group’s 2.25-per-cent decline leading the way lower.

Cineplex Inc. was the worst-performing stock on the composite, with shares falling more than 21 per cent after the theatre operator warned of “material uncertainties” surrounding its ability to continue as a going concern. The company also reported a 22.4-per-cent plunge in revenue in its most recent fiscal quarter.

On the flip side, shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. rallied more than seven per cent after the athleisure-wear company announced it is acquiring at-home exercise startup Mirror for US$500 million.

Oil prices slipped amid concerns over the potential economic fallout from the spike in virus cases in some U.S. states as some jurisdictions eased stay-at-home recommendations. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5 per cent to US$39.10 per barrel, while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select shed 1.95 per cent to trade at US$29.69 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.1 per cent against its American counterpart to 73.12 U.S. cents.