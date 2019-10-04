TORONTO -- North American stock markets capped the end to a challenging week with a U.S. jobs report featuring a 50-year low unemployment rate that helped to calm investor nervousness.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 80.32 points at 16,449.35.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up a full percentage point by adding 372.68 points at 26,573.72. The S&P 500 index was up 41.38 points at 2,952.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 110.21 points at 7,982.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.09 cents US compared with an average of 75.02 cents US on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up 36 cents at US$52.81 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 2.3 cents at US$2.35 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 90 cents at US$1,512.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.9 of a cent at US$2.56 a pound.