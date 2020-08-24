North American equity markets kicked off the week higher, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index rising a third of a per cent, the S&P 500 rising 0.65 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index outperforming with a 2.15-per-cent gain.

The S&P 500’s gains put it further into record territory, up more than 50 per cent from March’s lows.

The gains come amid a declining rate of new infections in the United States and optimism over treatment options greenlighted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Toronto, eight of the 11 TSX subgroups were in positive territory, led by the energy and financials subgroups.

Oil prices inched higher, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate gaining 0.15 per cent to US$42.40 per barrel and Alberta’s Western Canadian Select up 2.44 per cent to US$31.54 per barrel. Crude’s advance comes as a pair of tropical storms bear down on the U.S. gulf coast, prompting concerns refinery capacity may be shut in due to the storms.

The Canadian dollar fell modestly against its American counterpart, sliding a tenth of a cent to 75.75 cents U.S.