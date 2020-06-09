North American equity markets were under pressure in early trading Tuesday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index down 1.2 per cent, the S&P 500 1.1 per cent lower, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 1.3 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index shedding 0.6 per cent of its value.

The weakness comes on the heels of a massive rally which has seen major markets within striking distance of break even for 2020 after their plunge due to global economic growth concerns.

Investors moved into traditional safe haven assets, pushing gold prices higher and U.S. treasury yields lower. A gauge of the U.S. dollar rose for the first time in nine sessions.

Oil prices were under some modest pressure, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down about half a per cent to trade just shy of US$38 per barrel. Alberta’s Western Canadian Select fell 1.4 per cent to US$28.84 per barrel.

The Canadian dollar slipped against its American counterpart, falling four tenths of a cent to 74.35 U.S.