North American equity markets struggled to find direction in early trading as investors weighed some encouraging U.S. jobless claims data against continued concern over whether U.S. lawmakers can reach a deal on a wide-ranging stimulus package to help the American economy recover from the COVID-19 slowdown.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index and S&P 500 both started the day essentially flat, the Dow Jones Industrial Average down a third of a per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index gaining half a per cent.

The moves come after the U.S. reported initial jobless claims fell below the one-million mark last week, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.

In Toronto, seven of the 11 TSX subgroups were in negative territory, led lower by energy and telecommunications services. The materials group was a bright spot, up about 1.4 per cent.

Among the individual stock movers, shares of GFL Environmental Inc. rose about six per cent after the waste management company struck a deal to bulk up its U.S. presence, announcing plans to buy WCA Waste Corp. for US$1.21 billion.

Oil prices were mixed, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate down about half a per cent to US$42.47 per barrel, while Alberta’s Western Canadian Select gained 0.47 per cent to US$32.05 per barrel, though Canadian crude is only priced a handful of times a day.

The Canadian dollar rose two-tenths of a cent against its American counterpart to 75.70 cents U.S., though the greenback was broadly weaker against a basket of its major global peers.