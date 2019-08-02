{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    23m ago

    North American markets tumble amid U.S.-China trade tensions

    BNN Bloomberg

    BNN Bloomberg’s mid-morning market update: Aug. 02, 2019

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down significantly with most major sectors in the red as U.S. markets responded to heightened tensions between the United States and China.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was down 120.15 points at 16,256.89.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 262.03 points at 26,321.39. The S&P 500 index was down 31.37 points at 2,922.19, while the Nasdaq composite was down 127.77 points at 7,983.35.

    The Canadian dollar traded at 75.63 cents US, down from Thursday's average of 75.66.

    The September crude contract was US$55.56, up $1.61 per barrel, and the September natural gas contract was $2.09, down 11 cents per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was at US$1,455.50, up $23.10 an ounce, and the September copper contract was at $2.57, down nine cents a pound.

     

    Top Stories