TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading as the energy sector stepped back amid lower oil prices and reduced concerns about Saudi oil production after a weekend attack.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.65 points at 16,829.10.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.40 points at 27,050.40. The S&P 500 index was down 7.97 points at 2,997.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.52 points at 8,159.50.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.39 cents US, down compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Tuesday.

The November crude contract was down 45 cents at US$58.65 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 3.0 cents at US$2.638 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,515.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.00 cent at US$2.6170 a pound.