    Jul 30, 2020

    North American stock markets plunge on record drop in U.S. GDP in Q2

    The Canadian Press

    BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: July 30, 2020

    TORONTO - North American stock markets plunged in late morning trading on a record 32.9-per-cent drop in the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was down 203.15 points at 16,091.51 in a broad-based decline led by the energy and materials sectors.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 433.06 points at 26,106.51. The S&P 500 index was down 40.80 points at 3,218.26, while the Nasdaq composite was down 68.45 points at 10,474.50.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 74.35 US compared with 74.85 on Wednesday.

    The September crude contract was down US$1.97 at US$39.30 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 5.8 cents at nearly US$1.87 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract, which had the highest trading volume, was down US$20.00 at US$1,956.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 3.3 cents at nearly US$2.89 a pound.

