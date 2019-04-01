TORONTO -- North American stock markets started the second quarter on the upswing on strong manufacturing data in China and the U.S.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 125.97 points to 16,228.06.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 329.74 points at 26,258.42. The S&P 500 index was up 32.79 points at 2,867.19, while the Nasdaq composite was up 99.59 points at 7,828.91.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.98 cents US, up from an average of 74.83 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.45 at US$61.59 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 4.6 cents at $2.71 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.30 at US$1,294.20 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.1 cents at US$2.92 a pound.

