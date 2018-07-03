U.S. stocks reversed an early climb and ended lower Tuesday, as weakness in technology and financial shares weighed on benchmarks. Oil briefly rose above US$75 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 before paring the gain.

All major equity benchmarks dropped, with the S&P 500 Index stumbling after a Chinese court temporarily banned Micron Technology Inc. chip sales in the country. The Nasdaq 100 Index plunged on the news, ending down more than 1 per cent. U.S. stock markets closed at 1 p.m. in New York, while the bond market shut at 2 p.m.

The dollar retreated. In China, an earlier pledge by the governor of nation’s central bank not to use the yuan as a weapon in any trade dispute assuaged some fears and helped it reverse losses. That boosted developing-nation currencies overall, though Turkey’s lira slumped after inflation data. The Swedish krona strengthened as the country’s central bank stuck to its plan to start lifting interest rates.

Meanwhile, the global trade spat between the world’s biggest economies appeared to be worsening, with President Donald Trump taking measures to prevent China Mobile Ltd. from entering the U.S. market.

“It certainly looks like there will be no deal before the tariffs take effect, at least the first round of US$34 billion,” said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management. “I think negotiations will start after that to perhaps prevent any further escalation, but for the first part it looks like it’s going to happen.”

Telephone companies led an advance in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, while miner Glencore Plc headed for the biggest decline in two years after saying it was subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Commodities climbed as metals recovered after losses that saw platinum drop to the lowest in nine years.

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Canada's main stock index closed lower on a day that saw big swings in the oil price while U.S. stocks were down on a shortened trading day ahead of the U.S. July 4 holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 14.57 points at 16,263.16, as base metal and energy stocks dropped.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent to 2,713.29, while the Nasdaq 100 Index dropped 1.2 per cent. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.8 per cent. The MSCI All-Country World Index was little changed. The MSCI Emerging Market Index added less than 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.6 per cent as of 4:09 p.m. in New York. The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1651. The British pound climbed 0.2 per cent to US$1.3170.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid three basis points to 2.8364 per cent. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.294 per cent. Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis points to 1.243 per cent.

Commodities

The Bloomberg Commodity Index increased 0.2 per cent. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2 per cent to US$73.79 a barrel. Gold jumped 0.9 per cent to US$1,253.42 an ounce, the largest climb in four months.

With files from The Canadian Press