TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was up in early trading, fuelled by gains in the telecom sector after Rogers Communications reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter and its shares popped higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.61 points at 16,267.84.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.82 points at 28,231.64. The S&P 500 index was up 4.89 points at 3,440.45, while the Nasdaq composite was up 39.29 points at 11,523.98.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.04 cents US compared with 76.21 cents US on Wednesday.

The December crude contract was up 34 cents at US$40.37 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.00 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$21.70 at US$1,907.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.15 a pound.

