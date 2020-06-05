North American equity markets surged amid optimism over the impact of reopening global economies and unexpected jobs growth in Canada and the United States in May. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 2.2 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped 2.9 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index traded above its record closing high, with a 2.14 per cent gain.

In Toronto, nine of the 11 TSX subgroups were in positive territory, led by real estate, energy and financials. Only materials and energy were in negative territory.

Since the March 23 trough, the TSX has surged 41 per cent, though the benchmark composite remains about 12 per cent below its all-time high. During that rally, every one of the subgroups have pushed higher, led by a 70 per cent gain in consumer discretionary stocks, and a 59 per cent gain for information technology and energy.

Every single stock on the composite has been in positive territory out of that trough, with a trio of energy names leading the way: Whitecap Energy Inc. is up 205 per cent, Vermilion Energy Inc. has gained 204 per cent and Seven Generations Energy rose 202 per cent since the March low.