(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina will begin sending ballots on Friday. And Jill Biden will hold an online fundraiser with the cast of “Queer Eye.”

There are 64 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump Seeks ‘Law and Order’ in Tweetstorm on Portland Death

Trump’s Gender Gap Risks Becoming Chasm, Adding to Campaign Woes

Biden Says Trump Fanning ‘Unacceptable’ Portland Violence

Trump’s Convention Gave a Peek at 2024 Republican Lineup

North Carolina Sends Ballots Out Friday

Some voters in North Carolina may be able to cast their mail-in ballots as early as this weekend.

The battleground state will begin sending ballots Friday, which is 60 days before the Nov. 3 election. That is the earliest that any state mails out ballots.

According to Michael Bitzer, a politics professor at Catawba College who is tracking absentee requests, more than half a million voters in North Carolina requested a mail-in ballot as of Sunday -- 15 times as many as on the same day in 2016.

Mail-in voting has also become vastly more popular with Democrats in the state, where requests were closely divided in the last presidential election. As of Sunday, 53% of requests were from registered Democrats, 31% from unaffiliated voters and only 16% from Republicans.

It’s unclear whether the surge of mail-ins will give Democrats an advantage, but some Republican strategists are concerned that it will put more pressure on their side to turn out voters on Election Day.

Jill Biden Teams Up With ‘Queer Eye’ Cast

Jill Biden will hold an online fundraiser Tuesday with the cast of “Queer Eye,” a reality TV series on Netflix featuring makeovers.

The cast’s five members -- Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Tan France -- are all participating in the fundraiser.

In a short video posted by the Biden campaign, the five ask if “you care about ending this pandemic” before talking about other issues, including homeless veterans, the environment, education, “trans lives, Black lives,” and “health care for those who can’t afford it.”

“What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?” asks Berk.

Van Ness endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in September, noting that even with a strong health care plan his HIV medication cost $3,500 a month.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has leaned on celebrities such as actor Don Cheadle, musician Carole King and figure skater Michelle Kwan to draw attention to online fundraisers and campaign events during the pandemic.

Coming Up:

Democratic nominee Joe Biden will travel to western Pennsylvania to deliver remarks about recent protests.

President Donald Trump will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has been roiled by protests that have turned violent in recent days, on Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.