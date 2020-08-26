(Bloomberg) -- North Carolina State University’s season opening game against Virginia Tech has been pushed back to Sept. 26, according to a Yahoo report, marking another setback for efforts to push ahead with the college-football season.

It’s the first game for any of the three so-called Power Five conferences that intend to play this fall to be affected since modified schedules were announced.

The NC State Wolfpack were scheduled to start their season on Sept. 12 in Blacksburg, Virginia, but a cluster of Covid-19 cases forced the athletic department to temporarily pause all activities Monday. The school has had 46 new cases since Aug. 25, according to its online coronavirus tracker. NC State reported on Aug. 24 that 27 cases had been identified in association with its athletic department while noting that not all were from student athletes.

“Based on the information available to us, we are making the necessary and swift decision to pause athletic-related activities until we have additional information,” Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan said in a statement Monday. “We will continue to work with all appropriate parties to evaluate the most responsible path moving forward and will provide further details when available.”

