(Bloomberg) -- North Korea appears to have blown up an inter-Korean liaison office, the Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday, after Kim Jong Un’s regime threatened to move its military back into border region.

The smoke and an explosion were observed rising from an area close to the Kaesong industrial park, Yonhap said. The industrial park was jointly established with South Korea, but has been shuttered amid tensions between the two rivals. The site is also home to a liaison office intended to maintain relations between Seoul and Pyongyang.

