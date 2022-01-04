(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, while Japan’s Coast Guard said the object appeared to be a ballistic missile and seems to have already landed.

The launch is North Korea’s first of the year and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un urged his state to focus on easing food shortages and containing Covid, in a downbeat New Year’s policy assessment that suggested nuclear talks with the U.S. were a low priority for the coming months.

