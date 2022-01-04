16m ago
North Korea Appears to Have Fired Ballistic Missile
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, while Japan’s Coast Guard said the object appeared to be a ballistic missile and seems to have already landed.
The launch is North Korea’s first of the year and comes days after leader Kim Jong Un urged his state to focus on easing food shortages and containing Covid, in a downbeat New Year’s policy assessment that suggested nuclear talks with the U.S. were a low priority for the coming months.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:43
Kevin O’Leary-backed WonderFi to buy crypto platform Bitbuy
-
What investors learned from the Elizabeth Holmes trial: 'zero'
-
'No buy' challenges can help bring spending under control
-
8:13
Three commodities stories to watch out for in 2022
-
3:57
Ingredient costs are surging, here’s what that means for local delicacies
-
1:59
N.Y. lender to taxi drivers sees shares slide after SEC sues