4h ago
North Korea Calls Joe Biden’s DPRK Remarks ‘Intolerable’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s speech calling North Korea a serious threat was “intolerable,” state media KCNA reported, citing the director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK Kwon Jong Gun.
- “His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK”
- He warned the U.S. would face “worse and worse crisis beyond control in the near future if it is set to approach the DPRK-U.S. ties”
- NOTE: North Korea Denounces South Over Anti-DPRK Leaflets
