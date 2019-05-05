(Bloomberg) -- North Korea confirms leader Kim Jong Un guided a strike drill of defense units in the East Sea of Korea on Saturday, KCNA says in statement. The purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and accuracy of striking duty performance of “large-caliber long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defense units in the frontline area.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump said Kim won’t break his promise to Trump and that a denuclearization deal with the U.S. will happen. South Korea described the weapons discharged as “projectiles,” with greater clarity requiring more analysis.

