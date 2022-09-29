(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired another suspected ballistic missile Thursday, South Korean and Japanese authorities said, marking Pyongyang’s third launch this week as it ratchets up regional tensions.

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward waters off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Japan’s Coast Guard also said North Korea fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

The launch came just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris finished a trip to South Korea that took her to the Demilitarized Zone buffer zone dividing the two Koreas. Kim Jong Un’s regime fired a single short-range ballistic missile on Sunday and two more on Wednesday -- it’s first such launches since June.

