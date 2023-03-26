(Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-fired a suspected ballistic missile, adding to its barrage of launches in the past several weeks that included two rockets designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to the US mainland.

The missile was fired Monday toward waters off the east of the peninsula, South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff said. Japan’s Coast Guard also said it detected a suspected ballistic missile launch and further details were not immediately available.

