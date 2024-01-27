(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles on Sunday in a move that comes as leader Kim Jong Un ramps up his rhetoric about a potential conflict with the US and South Korea.

Multiple projectiles were detected around the waters near the North Korean port city of Shinpo, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message. South Korea’s military “strengthened its guard” and is closely cooperating with the US, it added.

North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile in early January capable of hitting US bases in Asia in its first such launch of 2024. The state’s official media said it was a “hypersonic” missile, indicating it deployed a reentry vehicle that could carry a nuclear warhead and maneuver at high speeds.

North Korea followed that by firing multiple cruise missiles into waters off its west coast and tearing down a monument dedicated to reunification with South Korea as leader Kim intensified a pressure campaign against his neighbor.

Kim appears to be transferring massive amounts of weapons to Russia for President Vladimir Putin to use in his war on Ukraine. The arms include artillery shells and ballistic missiles, the US and South Korea have said. Russia is likely providing technology, key materials and commodities to Kim that could help him expand the economy and increase his military strength.

North Korea and Russia have denied accusations of arms transfers but satellite imagery since October shows a steady flow of shipping between the two countries likely conducted in territorial waters of the two to avoid international interdiction.

Pyongyang fired 30 ballistic missiles and three space rockets in 2023. They included five intercontinental ballistic missiles that could hit the US mainland. Kim’s regime launched more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, a record for the state.

Kim has ignored US calls to return to long-stalled nuclear disarmament talks through, which offered Pyongyang economic aid in exchange for disarmament. But he has been busy modernizing his arsenal of missiles and conducting tests of systems to attack South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of US military personnel in the region.

North Korea in late September enshrined its policy of exponentially growing its nuclear forces into its constitution, with Kim saying he was making the move to counter threats from the US and its partners to stifle Pyongyang’s atomic ambitions and destroy its system.

