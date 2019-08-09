(Bloomberg) -- North Korea launched multiple short-range missiles, a Fox News Pentagon reporter said in a tweet, citing a U.S. official.

It’s unclear how many missiles were shot, he said. Yonhap earlier reported that North Korea had fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, which is between the country and Japan. South Korea’s Blue House said in a statement that short-range ballistic missiles were likely fired and it will conduct further analysis with the U.S.

Reports of the missile test came after President Donald Trump said he received a letter from Kim Jong Un on Thursday, in which the North Korean leader complained about war games conducted jointly by the U.S. and South Korean military forces.

“He wasn’t happy with the testing,” Trump said Friday as he departed the White House for a fundraiser in the Hamptons. “We’ll see how it all works out.”

National Security Adviser John Bolton has said current U.S.-South Korean drills are “largely computer-driven,” with fewer troops maneuvering than in exercises that Trump ordered halted.

The latest missile test was the fifth in about two weeks. Trump and his team contend that diplomacy with North Korea remains on track, thanks in part to his personal rapport with Kim. They say Kim has kept his word by holding off testing a nuclear weapon or launching longer-range missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

