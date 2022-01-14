Jan 14, 2022
North Korea Fires Possible Missile, South Korea Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into waters off its east coast Friday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message to reporters.
The incident comes after North Korea this month conducted two tests of a new hypersonic missile system designed to evade U.S.-operated interceptors.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
