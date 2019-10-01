North Korea fired an unidentified projectile off its east coast, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, just hours after Pyongyang announced it was resuming working-level talks with the U.S.

The projectile was fired from Wonsan, Kangwon Province, South Korea’s military officials said in a text message. No other details were provided.

The early morning launch came shortly after North Korea’s state media reported that the government of Kim Jong Un and the Trump administration would restart working-level denuclearization talks on Saturday.

The Korean Central News Agency quoted Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui as saying North Korea’s representatives are “ready to attend” talks and look forward to an improvement in U.S.-North Korea ties. The two sides agreed to have a “preliminary contact” the day before the talks, Choe is quoted as saying, without mentioning where the meeting would take place.

North Korea has previously criticized South Korea’s deployment of a new stealth fighter jet, which made its first public appearance during a military day Tuesday.

Pyongyang has fired off at least 15 missiles in 10 different military tests since May, extending the regime’s most prolific run of launches since President Donald Trump took office.