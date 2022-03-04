(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the sea off the country’s eastern coast Saturday, according to South Korea’s Joint Chief of Staff.

The Japanese government said it suspected the launch was of a ballistic missile. Further details were not immediately available and North Korea typically doesn’t comment on its tests until about a day after the fact.

North Korea often times its provocations for political purposes. The latest launch comes days before South Korea holds a presidential election on March 9 and as the Biden administration is tied up with one of its greatest international challenges -- the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Its last test was on Feb. 27 when Pyongyang said it fired off a rocket in a test of a reconnaissance satellite. While North Korea has long said it’s entitled under international law to have a civilian space program, the U.S. and others have accused Pyongyang of using a satellite program as a cover to bolster its ballistic missiles for the military.

In January, North Korea fired off its biggest monthly series of tests during Kim Jong Un’s decade in power. The barrage culminated in the Jan. 30 launch of an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 ballistic missile that reached an altitude of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles).

North Korea Fires Biggest Missile Since 2017 as It Tests Biden

The Hwasong-12 launch effectively ended a halt to long-range missile tests put in place before his first summit in 2018 with Donald Trump. Nuclear disarmament discussions broke down after Trump halted a summit with Kim in 2019 and the North Korean leader has so far shown no interests in calls from the Biden administration to get back to the table.

