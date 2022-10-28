(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, as it continues a barrage of launches in opposition to US and South Korean military drills.

The missiles were fired from the eastern coastal province of Gangwon around noon local time on Friday, according to a text message from the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul. South Korea’s military was strengthening survelliance and maintaining readiness while coordinating closely with the US, it said.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said it was aware of “the ballistic missile launches” and that it’s “consulting closely” with allies and partners. Japan said the missiles landed outside its exclusive economic zone.

The latest missiles come on the final day of South Korea’s annual Hoguk defense drills, which began on Oct. 17. Ahead of the exercises, North Korea test-launched a short-range ballistic missile, fired artillery rounds and flew about 10 warplane near the inter-Korean border.

South Korea and the US will hold a five-day Vigilant Storm exercise from Oct. 31 involving some 240 military aircraft, Yonhap News said earlier, citing the Air Force.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said earlier this week the nation assesses that North Korea already completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Wednesday that South Korea should work to deter the use of nuclear weapons by sending North Korea a message it would bring an end to Kim Jong Un’s regime if they are used.

