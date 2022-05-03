(Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward waters off its eastern coast, the South Korean military said, little more than a month after test-launching an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The projectile flew toward the sea, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a text message. The Yonhap News Agency reported that the projectile was likely to be a long-range ballistic missile.

