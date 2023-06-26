(Bloomberg) -- North Korea held one of its biggest anti-US rallies in years where more than a 100,000 people carried banners that pledged to “pulverize the American empire” and denounced Washington as it seeks talks with Pyongyang.

Speakers called for the “annihilation of US imperialists” in a rally over the weekend to mark the 73rd anniversary of the start of the Korean War in June 1950, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

The mass gathering at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang was the largest of its sort since 2017, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, and that one came at a time of peak tensions between Kim Jong Un’s regime and then President Donald Trump.

The rally added to the recent pressure campaign against the Biden administration that has included tests of new missiles to deliver nuclear weapons to the US mainland and threats to build more warheads. The event also helped to firm up pro-government sentiment as the state braces for a monsoon season that could wipe out farmland and worsen its chronic food shortages.

“The entire continental US is within our range!” one banner shown by North Korea’s propaganda machine said, with a colorful image depicting multiple missiles targeting what seemed to be a map of the US.

Kim has shown no intention of returning to disarmament talks that fell apart under Trump about four years ago. The government is poised to hold a military parade next month to mark the 70th anniversary of the armistice deal in July 1953 that brought a halt to the Korean War.

The North Korean leader has been modernizing his missile arsenal over the past few years as the talks stalled, rolling out models that are quick to deploy and designed to evade US-operated interceptors as it tries to increase its ability to deliver a credible strike.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.