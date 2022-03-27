(Bloomberg) -- Images of North Korea’s successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile overseen by Kim Jong Un that aired on the reclusive nation’s state TV on Friday were likely taken from an earlier test that failed, NK Pro reported.

Satellite images of the Pyongyang International Airport, where the tests were conducted, indicate North Korea used some footage from a failed Hwasong-17 test a week earlier, according to the report. Analysis of an apparent burn mark on the ground, shadows and background show North Korea used old footage for the launch and then possibly added footage from the March 24 test, it said.

Read more: Kim Jong Un Oversees ICBM Test, Warns of Confrontation With U.S.

“Multiple pieces of visual evidence suggest North Korea’s version of events is misleading at best, and possibly a complete fabrication of a successful Hwasong-17 test at worst,” said NK Pro, which focuses on the North Korean regime.

The March 24 missile launch was North Korea’s first successful ICBM test since November 2017. The missile which flew an altitude of 6,200 kilometers (3,850 miles) and fell 1,090 kilometers away in waters off Japan. It prompted strong condemnation from South Korea, Japan, and the U.S., and the U.S. urged the United Nations to strengthen sanctions against North Korea.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.