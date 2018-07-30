North Korea Is Working on New Missiles, Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- North Korea is working on new missiles weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit in Singapore with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported.

Newly obtained evidence, including recent satellite photos, indicates that efforts are underway on at least one, and maybe two, liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles at a facility on the edges of Pyongyang, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified officials familiar with U.S. intelligence.

The new intelligence does not suggest an expansion of North Korea’s capabilities but shows that work on advanced weapons is continuing, according to the Post.

