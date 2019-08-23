(Bloomberg) -- North Korea launched another series of missiles on Saturday, the latest in the most prolific series of tests since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry said two missiles were launched from south Hamkyong. They landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Japan’s Coast Guard said in a statement. The U.S. assessed that two short-range missiles were fired in the direction of the Sea of Japan, about 15 minutes apart, officials told CNN.

Kim Jong Un’s regime has conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks as he seeks a more favorable negotiating framework in nuclear talks with Trump. The U.S. leader has said the tests shouldn’t disrupt talks, so long as Kim doesn’t launch longer-range missiles that could strike the American homeland.

South Korea’s presidential office will convene a national security meeting on North Korea’s launches at 8:30 a.m. local time, it said in a text message. Japan’s defense ministry said it was aware of the launches and would update with any more available information.

North Korea has issued several statements in recent days saying that military moves by the U.S. and South Korea are making it more difficult for the country to participate in talks. On Friday, North Korea’s top diplomat accused Secretary of State Michael Pompeo of undermining negotiations, even as Trump’s nuclear envoy, Stephen Biegun, was in Seoul.

Related story: North Korea Testing Missiles Faster Than Days of ‘Fire and Fury’

(Adds background)

To contact the reporters on this story: Gearoid Reidy in Tokyo at greidy1@bloomberg.net;Jihye Lee in Seoul at jlee2352@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Gearoid Reidy at greidy1@bloomberg.net, ;Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Gareth Allan, Reed Stevenson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.