(Bloomberg) -- North Korea has lifted a ban on citizens who live abroad returning to the country in line with its easing of Covid-19 restrictions, state media reported.

North Koreans coming home will be isolated for medical observation for a week, the official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. Citizens had been barred from returning to the country since leader Kim Jong Un sealed the border at the start of the pandemic in January 2020, Yonhap News reported.

Pyongyang has increased international interactions recently. Earlier this month, the government resumed commercial flights to Vladivostok and Beijing after allowing in high-level delegations from Russia and China in July.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.