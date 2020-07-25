(Bloomberg) --

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a city near its border with South Korea locked down after it found a person who may be infected with the coronavirus, KCNA reported.

Kim took the “preemptive measure” of isolating Kaesong City on Friday following the report on the suspected case, KCNA said.

The person had illegally returned to North Korea on July 19, the state media said, prompting the government to launch a probe on the military unit responsible for the illegal crossing with plans to “administer a severe punishment.”

