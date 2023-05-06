(Bloomberg) -- Satellite images indicate North Korea may be modernizing and enhancing its satellite launch facility in Sohae, according to website 38 North.

New construction is taking place at an area along the coast previously used for agricultural purposes, according to the Washington-based website that tracks events in North Korea. Its findings were based on commercial satellite imagery of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station.

While its specific purpose is unclear, the new construction is likely to be part of the country’s efforts to modernize and enhance the satellite launch facility, it said.

The new construction began between April 19 and April 30, and a little more than a week later, the first floor of one of the buildings appears nearly complete, the website said.

North Korea last week said it will continue to enhance its nuclear war deterrent and exercise its right to self-defense in response to additional deployment of nuclear assets by the US in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula.

