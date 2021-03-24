North Korea May Have Fired Ballistic Missile, Japan Coast Guard Says

(Bloomberg) -- Japan Coast Guard said in a notice Thursday local time that North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile, warning ships to be wary of any projectiles.

The missile likely didn’t enter Japan’s territorial waters or exclusive economic zone, TV Asahi reported, citing the Japanese government.

The possible launch, which Japan Coast Guard didn’t elaborate on, follows North Korea’s firing of two missiles from South Pyongan province that flew over the sea between the peninsula and China on Sunday.

