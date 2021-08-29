(Bloomberg) -- North Korea may have resumed operations at its plutonium-producing Yongbyon nuclear reactor in the past few months, the United Nations atomic watchdog said, a move that could help Kim Jong Un’s regime add to its stockpile of fissile material.

For the first time in about three years, it appears there were operations of the five-megawatt reactor at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report released over the weekend. “Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor,” it said, calling the move “deeply troubling.”

“The continuation of the DPRK’s nuclear program is a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable,” the agency said, referring to North Korea by its formal name.

The Yongbyon nuclear complex, which has served as the crown jewel of North Korea’s atomic program, is an aging facility about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang that once was the only source of its fissile material. It churned out roughly enough plutonium each year for one atomic bomb.

Since then, North Korea has used uranium enrichment as the main source of fissile material for weapons, with nuclear experts saying it can produce enough weapons-grade material for at least six nuclear bombs a year.

