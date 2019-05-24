(Bloomberg) -- U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton said North Korean missile launches this month violated United Nations resolutions, putting pressure on Kim Jong Un’s regime as talks stall.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Saturday ahead of a trip to Japan by President Donald Trump, Bolton said the U.S. has had little contact with North Korea after Trump’s February summit with Kim collapsed without a deal.

