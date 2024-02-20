(Bloomberg) -- A North Korean missile used by Russia and recovered in Ukraine had several hundred parts that could be sourced from overseas manufacturers, showing that Pyongyang is finding ways to evade sanctions on components, a report said.

Conflict Armament Research said in its recent report that remnants of the ballistic missile it examined in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv had more than 290 non-domestic electronic components. Some 75% of those were linked to companies incorporated in the US, 16% to firms from Europe and 9% to companies in Asia.

Based on production dates, the missile could not have been assembled before March 2023, it said, adding the components could be traced to at least 26 companies.

“North Korea’s ability to produce and transfer advanced weapons, while acquiring material internationally to fuel its missile program in spite of long-standing United Nations sanctions, is the latest evidence of countries undermining global non-proliferation regimes,” said Conflict Armament Research, a UK-based organization whose website says it investigates weapons used in conflict to support effective arms management and control.

The US and South Korea have accused North Korea of sending munitions and missiles to Russia to help President Vladimir Putin in his war on Ukraine. While Moscow and Pyongyang deny the claims, commercial satellite imagery shows a steady flow of cargo moving between them, which Seoul and Washington say is weaponry.

