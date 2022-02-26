(Bloomberg) -- North Korea test fired a suspected mid-to-intermediate range ballistic missile, ramping up tensions as global attention is focused on Ukraine with its first launch since a record barrage of tests in January.

The projectile reached an apogee of about 600 kilometers (375 miles) and flew at a range of about 300 km before splashing down on Sunday in waters outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters in Tokyo. He said the government is checking into details. The missile’s flight path is similar to North Korea’s tests of mid-to-intermediate range ballistic missiles flown on a lofted trajectory.

South Korea’s military said its neighbor fired what appeared to be a single ballistic missile at 7:52 a.m. from an area near Pyongyang’s main airport toward waters off its east coast.

North Korea often times its provocations for political purposes. The latest launch comes less than two weeks before South Korea holds a presidential election and as the Biden administration is tied up with one of its greatest international challenges -- the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“While I want to refrain from giving a definitive answer about North Korea’s intentions, if they tried to catch the international community off guard amid its dealing with the Russian invasion into Ukraine,” Kishi said. “We will not tolerate that by any means.”

Kim Jong Un’s regime last fired a ballistic missile in late January, when it set off its biggest monthly series of rocket tests since he took power a decade ago. Pyongyang then held off on missile tests while its neighbor and biggest benefactor, China, hosted the Beijing Olympics.

South Korea’s National Security Council will convene later Sunday over the test and Japanese Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet that it would “dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public speedy and adequate information.”

Kim has shown no interest in the Biden administration’s call for him to return to nuclear disarmament talks, now stalled for about three years. So far the U.S. hasn’t budged to North Korea’s demands that it ease up on sanctions choking its economy.

In January North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time since 2017. The projectile reached an altitude of up to 2,000 km and had a flight distance of about 800 km, Japan and South Korea said.

In recent months Kim’s regime has tested missiles designed to hit South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of U.S. troops in the region. These include hypersonic systems designed to use high speeds and maneuverability to evade U.S.-operated interceptors. The intermediate-range missile fired in January could hit Guam, where American troops are stationed

