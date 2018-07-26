(Bloomberg) -- North Korea released the remains of some U.S. war dead on the 65th anniversary of the armistice, the White House said, marking the first tangible outcome of President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un and signaling progress in broader nuclear talks.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane flew to the eastern North Korean city of Wonsan early Friday and returned to Osan Air Base in South Korea with caskets containing what are believed to be the remains of missing American personnel. The aircraft had left for North Korea carrying 55 coffins, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said, representing about 1 percent of the service members still missing from the 1950-53 conflict.

“Today, the chairman is fulfilling part of the commitment he made to the president to return our fallen American service members,” the White House said in an emailed statement. “We are encouraged by North Korea’s actions and the momentum for positive change.”

The remains will be flown to Hawaii to verify their identities, according to U.S. military officials. The Department of Defense had estimated before the trip that North Korea was holding about 200 sets of remains from among the some 5,300 military personnel believed lost in the country.

The exchange on the historic anniversary follows Kim’s vow during his June 12 meeting with Trump to facilitate the “immediate repatriation” of identified remains. Discussions about returning the war dead have dragged on amid signs of disagreements about the pace, sequence and possible outcomes of Kim’s other pledge to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Recovering the war dead adds a boost of goodwill to overall talks and provides Trump a political victory similar to Kim’s May release of three living American detainees. The focus on soldiers remains, however, risks giving the North Koreans leverage to continue diplomacy and drag out disarmament talks.

